10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns

In a tragic incident, at least 10 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured as the pick-up van they were travelling overturned in road. The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits in Koraput district in Odisha. The police after preliminary investigation informed that the the accident took place as the driver lost the control of vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic death of 10 people in the accident. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope the injured recover at the earliest”, Prime Minister tweeted.