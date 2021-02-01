Benazir Bhutto’s daughter marries UAE-based businessman.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday.

The couple was engaged in November 2020. The nikah was consecrated by Ghulam Mohammed Soho, a leading religious personality belonging to Thatta district in Sindh. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared pictures of the ceremony and expressed his happiness through his Twitter handle.

Close relatives from both families attended the ceremony. In a statement, Bilawal said very few guests had been invited to the wedding reception in view of the protocols put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic in Karachi. The PPP chairman expressed disappointment over the situation and said he himself could not invite many dignitaries to the wedding reception. He showed gratitude to those who sent congratulatory messages on the occasion.