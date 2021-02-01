Bollywood actress Malaika Arora demonstrates the Utthita Vasisthasana pose. Take a look

Leading model and Bollywood actress Malaika Arora have shared a picture of herself posing in Utthita Vasisthasana for those who have not heard of her yoga position. Malaika has been sharing different yoga poses with her fans for a week since February 1st. Malaika’s Yoga Move started at Utthita Vasisthasana called Side Plank. In the caption of her post, Malaika has also given a description of Utthita Vasisthasana.

Malaika claims that the upright posture is a pose that helps to strengthen the armpits, wrists, navel area, and legs. “First day of the month had to be a good start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. So go get your mats out and begin with the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose, also called as Side Plank,” Malaika Arora captioned her post.