Central budget 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah’s special tweet for Kerala

New Delhi: For the first time in history, the Center has introduced a paperless budget. Home Minister Amit Shah’s special tweet highlighting the consideration given to the four states in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the Union Budget. Amit Shah’s tweet in Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and Assamese is gaining attention now.

In Malayalam, Amit Shah tweeted: ‘Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is doing everything possible for the development of Kerala. I commend him for allocating `65,000 crores for the construction of National Highways in the State under the Bharat Mala project and` 1957 crore for the second phase of the Kochi Metro project.’ 65,000 crore was allocated in the budget for the development of National Highways in Kerala. The budget allocation was for the 1100 km National Highway project. Kochi Metro will get assistance of Rs 1,957 crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the second phase of the Kochi Metro would be 11.5 km long.