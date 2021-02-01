COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: 3459 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19 today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 516, Kozhikode 432, Ernakulam 424, Kottayam 302, Thiruvananthapuram 288, Thrissur 263, Alappuzha 256, Kollam 253, Pathanamthitta 184, Kannur 157, Palakkad 145, Idukki 114, Wayanad 84 and Kasaragod 41. 33,579 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.30 percent. So far, a total of 96,59,492 samples have been sent for testing, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 47 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3136 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 247 is not clear. There are currently 2,18,909 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,07,791 are under home / institutional quarantine and 11,118 in hospitals. A total of 1205 people were admitted to the hospital today.