Covid-19 Updates: 198 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

198 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated this. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 134,524.

95 People recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 126949. 3 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1532.

Also Read: 2730 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Meanwhile, 6 new cases registered with new Covid-19 strain in the country. There are 96 suspected cases of patients infected with the new strain, but we are waiting for their reports to come. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.