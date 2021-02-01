Covid19; Australian city locks down for five-days.

The Australian city of Perth has gone into a five-day lockdown from Sunday evening after a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive for coronavirus. Metropolitan Perth and two nearby regions went into lockdown at 6 pm.

Western Australia’s State Premier Mark McGowan declared the decision in a press conference.

A stay-home order is in place with exemptions for shopping for essentials, going out for medical or health care needs, exercise in their neighborhood for one hour per day, or go to work for those who can’t work remotely.

Authorities believe the guard, a man in his 20s, has likely caught the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, which is thought to be highly infectious. Western Australia had gone nearly 10 months without a coronavirus case reported in the community.