Covid19; Mumbai local trains resume after 10 months.

After being halted for almost 10 months since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, the local train services in Mumbai have been resumed for the public on Monday. Railway authorities have arranged three-time slots for the general public, from the first service of the day to 7 am, 12 pm to 4 pm, and 9 pm to the end of the day.

The trains between 7 am and 12 pm and between 4 pm and 9 pm are available only for basic services. According to Western Railway, the entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to decrease the rush.

A passenger told ANI, “It is good for the public that local trains have started.” Western Railway has advised the passengers to adhere to Covid-19 norms and protocols.