Dubai issues new Covid-19 safety rules

Dubai government has on Monday issued new Covid-19 safety rules. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the head of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the new guidelines. The new guidelines will be effective from February 2, 2021, until the end of the month.

The Committee also urged the residents to report any violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures by individuals or establishments through Dubai Police’s Call Centre 901 or its ‘Police Eye’ service in the Dubai Police Smart App. The committee also warned that strict fines will be imposed on violators.

• 50% reduction in capacity of indoor seated venues including cinemas,entertainment&sports venues.

– Malls to operate at 70% capacity

• Hotels to operate at 70% capacity; new bookings should comply.

• Capacity of swimming pools&private beaches in hotels to be limited to 70%. pic.twitter.com/MrXvH90V4F — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 1, 2021

As per the new guidelines, all pubs/bars will be closed. Restaurants and cafes will be required to close by 1am. They will also not be allowed to organise any entertainment activities in their premises. Shopping malls will operate at a reduced capacity of 70 per cent. The number of guests allowed inside swimming pools and private beaches in hotels will be limited to 70 per cent of total capacity.