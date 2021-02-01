Dubai to resolve consumer complaints faster; launches upgraded ‘Smart Protection’.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy has introduced the upgraded version of its Smart Protection, the first-of-its-kind service introduced in April 2018 to settle consumer complaints quicker with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and without any human interference.

The service allows consumers to have their grievances resolved within five minutes, as against four working days previously. CCCP has settled more than 2,000 consumer complaints through the service since its launch.

Ahmed Al Zaabi, director of Consumer Protection in Dubai Economy, said: “The upgraded version will enable the merchant to verify the authenticity of the Solution Letter by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website and reviewing the details. Consumers can also close the complaint on the website once resolved, which will help to track and measure the quality and efficiency of the service. The Consumer Protection Department will continue to gather user feedback to evaluate consumer satisfaction and improve the customer experience.”

Mona Al Marzouqi, director of the Supervisory Staff Development Division in CCCP, told that the Smart Protection upgrade covers 42 policies and laws for consumer protection, and covers 12 different commercial sectors. Dubai Economy will continue to develop services and improve effectiveness by adopting the latest technologies and improving employee awareness on developments in the business environment and consumer behavior in the emirate so that the CCCP can use its human and technical resources optimally.