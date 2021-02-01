Farmers’ protest: Union government asks Twitter to block accounts

The union government has asked the micro blogging website, Twitter to bloc some accounts and tweets for containing ‘false and provocative content’ related to the ongoing farmers’ protests. Twitter has already blocked around 250 accounts and posts. These include accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making ‘fake and provocative tweets’. This blocking was done at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so eg if we receive a court order under seal),” a Twitter spokesperson said.