Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against US dollar in the forex market. The positive opening of Indian share market and the hopes about the Union Budget 2021 has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 72.87 per dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 72.95 against the US dollar on Friday. On Thursday the Indian rupee closed trading at 73.04.

Also Read: Gold prices shoots up

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 90.53.