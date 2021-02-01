Four-year-old girl finds dinosaur footprint; Images goes viral

Four-year-old find footprint of a 220-year-old dinosaur. The sign was discovered by a child named Lily Wilder. Lily saw the footprints while walking through Barry Beach in South Wales. According to international media reports, this is the most accurate sign found in the UK over the past 10 years. This opens up great possibilities for the study of dinosaurs that lived 220 years ago.

Lily told her father Richard while walking along the beach. From there, Richard went home and took a picture of the sign his daughter had shown him. The suspects informed the authorities. Upon learning of this, the department in Wales decided to remove the footprint and conduct a study. It is estimated that this sign will help to understand the true structure of dinosaur footprints.