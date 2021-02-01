Gulf country to terminate expats working in this sector

A gulf country has decided to terminate expats working in the Ministry of Education. Kuwait has deiced this. The Ministry of Education in Kuwait has decided to terminate the contract of 416 expatriates. The decision was taken as per the instructions of the Civil Service Bureau. The names of all the employees that are to be sacked have been prepared and they are just awaiting approval.

The Kuwait government is trying to achieve 100% Kuwaitisation in government sector.

Last week, the Minister of Trade and commerce, Faisal Al Medlej, revealed the Civil Service Bureau has drawn up a report to reduce the number of expats working in the public sector. The report stated that within two years the education sector should achieve 97 per cent of Kuwaitisation. Last month, the Ministry of Education released a report that indicated that 54 per cent of the non-Kuwaiti teachers stuck abroad, whose residency has expired, are no longer needed .