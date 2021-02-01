Prime minister Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal on February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on 7 February. Prime minister will dedicate several government projects in the state.

“PM Modi will visit West Bengal on Feb 7. He will be here to dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project, at the invitation of GoI’s petroleum department and the road transport department,” Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate an LPG import terminal at Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of Rs.1,100 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery and a road- over bridge (ROB) at Ranichak in Haldia.