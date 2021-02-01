Roads and Transport Authority makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has announced the speed limits for cyclists.

“The objective of setting a speed cap for cycles on dedicated tracks is to ensure that legislations … are aligned with the government’s policies to make cycling a lifestyle in Dubai. It also responds to the fast growth in the use of cycles as a modern sportive mobility means compatible with the environmental standard to promote sound health and sports practices”, said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The RTA has set a maximum speed limit of 30km/h on lanes dedicated to the use of amateurs, such as the cycling tracks at Nad El Sheba and Meydan as well as the joint tracks at Al Qusais, Al Karama and Al Mankhool. The speed was set as 20km/h on lanes within urban areas. There is no speed limit for cyclists on external tracks such as Seih Assalam and Al Qudra.