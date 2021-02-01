State government announces date of reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8

Rajasthan state government has announced the date of reopening of schools for Class 6 to 8. As per the new announcement by the state government, the schools will reopen for class 6 to s from February 8. This decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The government has also issued new Covid-19 guidelines for this. The schools in Rajasthan have been shut down since March 2020 in view of the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government. The schools are now reopening after almost 11 months.

The schools in Rajasthan reopened for classes 9 to 12 from January 18, 2021. Apart from the schools, the colleges for final year students have also been reopened in the state.