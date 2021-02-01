UAE Public Prosecution says death penalty for rape

The public prosecution has said that rape in the UAE is definitely punishable by death. The public prosecution said that sex with a person under the age of 14 is considered rape and that sexual intercourse with a man is punishable by death. In addition to the existing juvenile laws for the protection of children and the poor, federal law provides for the death penalty for rape.

The prosecution said that forcible sexual intercourse with women and forcible sexual intercourse with a man was a capital offense. However, the public prosecutor said that if you have sex with a person under the age of 14, you do not have to prove the use of force. The prosecution argued that sexual assaults that exploited innocence and dementia were also punishable by death.