Aero India launches warplanes showcasing the country’s air power….

Bangalore: Aero India 2021 kicked off today with a display of warplanes showcasing the country’s aeronautical powers. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the air show at 9:30 am at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event runs until February 5. The event is held in full compliance with Corona standards.

Corona spread has reduced the representation of foreign companies. However, the presence of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which have made a significant presence in the defense equipment manufacturing sector through central government schemes, including Atmanirbhar Bharat. About 600 companies will be showcasing their equipment at Aero India. Of these, 78 are foreign companies. Rafale’s manufacturers and leading companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin will attend the air show.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be showcasing about 30 products developed under the auspices of the Atmanirbhar Bharat project. This would include communication and laser-based equipment for defense purposes. The company also deploys space, satellite and space application equipment. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. will launch light utility helicopters and light compact helicopters.