An image of a young man bows down before boarding on a local train went viral

Mumbai: A picture of a young man bowing to a local train before boarding has gone viral on social media. After the announcement of the lockdown in March, the Railways has been reopening local trains in Mumbai to all passengers since Monday. The picture shows a young man bowing his head at the door before boarding the train. The photo was taken from platform number two at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus station.

The image appeared on Twitter with the caption, “A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months.” Anand Mahindra also retweeted the picture and wrote: “The soul of India… I pray we never lose it…” The photo has gone viral across social media platforms, turning people emotional and moved at the young man’s gesture.