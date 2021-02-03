Breaking News ; Fire breaks out at police station, Hard to estimate the damage caused

Bihar: A fire burst out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur in the early hours of Wednesday with an official indicating an electric short circuit as the cause for the flame, the news agency reported.

“The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames,” said Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra. More information on the event is awaited.