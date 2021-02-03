Covid-19 Update: 171 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

Recovery rate from coronavirus infection in Oman has reached at 94.3%. This was updated by the Ministry Public Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 171 new coronavirus cases along with 115 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 134,856. The total recoveries stood at 127,169. The death toll is firm at 1532.

At present there are 6155 active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours 17 patients has been admitted to hospital. So the number of patients in hospitals has surged to 95. In this 25 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.