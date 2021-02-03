Covid-19 Update: 191 recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Qatar. 396 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours pushing the overall infection tally to 152,491. The newly diagnosed cases include 353 contacts of active cases and 43 travel related.

191 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has thus surged to 146,302. No new deaths were reported. The death toll is firm at 249. This is one of the lowest in the world.

At present there are 5940 active cases in the country. There are 69 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 505. 10 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 58 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11954 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6950 people were tested for the first time. Till now 140,6440 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.