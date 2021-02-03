Covid-19 Update: 3977 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 3977 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases in UAE has thus surged to 313,626.

4075 recoveries were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 12 Deaths were also reported. Thus the total recoveries has mounted to 289,276. The death toll climbed to 878. The Ministry has also conducted 173,952 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 26.2 million Covid-19 tests had been conducted in UAE.

Also Read: UAE based airlines imposes new travel restrictions

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that in-classroom education would resume for all grades in Abu Dhabi schools, starting February 14.