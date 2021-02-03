Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.7% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.7% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate has reached at 1.7%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

306 new coronavirus infection were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 124 were recorded in Riyadh, 58 in the Eastern Province, 52 in Makkah, 13 in Madinah, 11 in Asir, 6 in Jazan and 5 in Najran. Thus the total number of cases reported in Saudi Arabia has rised to 368,945.

290 new recoveries were also reported taking the total number of recoveries to 360,400. 3 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 6386.

At present there are 2159 active cases in the country. In this 379 patients are admitted in ICUs.