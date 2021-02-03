COVID-19 updates: 756 coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait today

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 756 new coronavirus infections along with 557 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

A new death was reported. This brings the total death toll to 961. Thus the total coronavirus infection has surged to 167410. The total number of recovered people rose to 159543. 9621 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.