Covid vaccine is effective; Third stage experiments successful…

Countries, including India, are focusing on vaccinating against Covid, which has caused panic around the world. The interim report of the third phase of the clinical trial of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is out now. The report was published in the Lancet Journal on February 2.

This vaccine is reported to be effective. 14,964 people were vaccinated through a 3: 1 randomization process. A follow-up study of 4902 placebo patients found that the vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing the disease. During the one-and-a-half-month follow-up period, none of the vaccinated group developed severe Covid disease. But 20 people in the placebo group were infected.

The fact that this vaccine is effective in the elderly is a very comforting report in the health sector. The results of this vaccine are a relief to India as well. Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is similar to Indian-made ‘Covishield’ vaccine currently being distributed in Kerala.