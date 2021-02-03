Covid19; Saudi barred entry from 20 countries.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday barred entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exemption of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners, and their families, to help control the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported.

The temporary ban, effective from Feb. 3, includes travelers coming from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India, and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia had reopened its borders on Jan 4 after it had ceased international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis from Dec 21 and prolonged the ban for a week on Dec 28 over concerns of a new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.