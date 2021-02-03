Deleted posts can be now restored on Instagram. Know more

Instagram introduced the recently deleted feature. This feature allows you to retain content that has been removed from the Instagram feed for up to 30 days and then return it to the news feed if needed. Phone gallery apps often have a recently deleted folder. This feature is similar to the recycle bin in computers. Content that is deleted on Instagram will be removed from the Recent Deleted section after 30 days.

Select Settings> Account> Recently Deleted to view the deleted contents. It shows images, videos, reels, and stories in different tabs. Just tap on Restore. Earlier, if the Instagram account is hacked and the contents removed, users will not be able to retrieve it. But with the new feature, all the files deleted from Instagram will be in the Recent Deleted Folder for 30 days. Users will need to verify the account if they want to restore or delete a file from a recently deleted folder. This can be done via text message or email. This makes it difficult for someone else to access the account and verify the recently deleted folder.