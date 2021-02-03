Dubai International Airport announces important decision

Dubai International Airport has announced an important decision. The Dubai International Airport has closed its its forecourt area for arrivals at Terminal 3. People coming to pick passengers can park their cars at car park or valet services.

“At DXB, we are always working towards improving customer experience. From today, our arrivals forecourt area at T3 will be for authorised vehicles only. If you are coming to DXB to collect arriving friends or family, use the main arrivals car park or VIP valet service,” Dubai International tweeted.

The Airport authority also said that a new airline has started operating from Dubai. US-Bangla Airlines, a private air carrier based in Dhaka will now operate flight services from Dubai to Dhaka.