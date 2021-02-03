Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region; More than 52,000 civilians killed.

More than 52,000 civilians were killed during the conflict that is ongoing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. More than 52,000 innocent civilians, including children, women, youth, elders, and religious fathers have been slaughtered indiscriminately. According to reports towns and villages had been destroyed by artillery shelling, health and education facilities had been robbed and destroyed and religious institutions had been struck, and that extrajudicial killings and gang rapes have become everyday practices.

The violence had disturbed the lives of more than three million people, with 6.5 million in need of humane aid.

International aid organizations have requested better access to the conflict-effected region where restricted communications have made it difficult to evaluate the situation.

After urging from the United Nations, Ethiopia’s government agreed in December to give aid workers unhindered path to regions now under government control. But a month later, aid workers were still not able to reach large numbers of people in Tigray, with some aid organizations, including the Ethiopian Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ethiopia, naming “bureaucratic hurdles” as the main stumbling block.

Ethiopia started a military offensive on its northern region of Tigray in November to decrease the power of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region and has been critical of the government.

The government told the conflict ended in early December, though there are reports of ongoing fighting.