Forex Market: Indian rupee ends flat against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had settled flat against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened flat at 72.97 per dollar. And the Indian rupee ended flat at 72.96 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 72.96 against the US dollar.

Also Read; Gold prices slips down again

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.22 in the last session. The open interest fell by 4.5% for the February series.