Gulf country imposes new covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Qatar has decided to impose new more restrictions. The decision was taken by cabinet meeting chaired by HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in Qatar.

The cabinet has instructed that all residents must wear facemasks when entering out of the home. Also, all citizens and residents continue to activate EHTERAZ application on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

Only 5 people will be allowed in condolences and in gatherings in closed places and no more than 15 people in open places. Only four people will be allowed in a vehicle. The capacity of the educational institutions will be limited to 15%.

The cabinet called on citizens and residents to adhere to the precautionary measures to contain the virus and avoid the penalties. The cabinet also called on citizens and residents to complete their transactions with governmental and private entities using electronic systems and applications, and avoid visiting them unless it was absolutely necessary.