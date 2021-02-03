ICC announces name of the players nominated for ‘ ICC Men’s Player of the Month’

The international Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the name of the players nominated for its ‘Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month’. ICC has nominated three players each in the categories. In the Men’s category, ICC has nominated India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh along with England skipper Joe Root and Ireland’s Paul Stirling. ICC nominated Pakistan’s Diana Baig and the South African duo of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp in the Women’s category.

Rishabh Pant played two Tests against Australia recently. And he scored a 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane. In January, Root played two Tests against Sri Lanka, where he scored a 228 and 186 and led his team to a 2-0 Test series victory. Stirling played two ODIs against the UAE and three ODIs vs Afghanistan, where he scored three centuries.