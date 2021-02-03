R-Day violence ; Rs 1 lakh cash reward for arrest of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

Delhi Police has proclaimed a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for the detention of actor-activist Deep Sidhu who is involved in inducing the protesting farmers to charge the Red Fort on Republic Day. More cash rewards of Rs 50,000 have been declared for the arrest of four people who were also purportedly linked to the violence in Delhi during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day. Delhi Police has declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, and two other partners of Deep Sidhu who were ostensibly committed to hoisting the Sikh flags at Red Fort.

Rs 50,000 cash prize has also been declared for Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh. Delhi Police has introduced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Joint Commissioner BK Singh and three DCPs Joy Turkey, Bhesham Singh, and Monika Bhardwaj to review the January 26 violence. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been proclaimed for the capture of four other persons who were purportedly involved in violence on January 26 in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Centre and Delhi Police to carry out the action following the order in the FIRs filed in association with the violence on Republic Day. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh announced the control while removing a PIL asking the quick release of persons purportedly illegally arrested by police since January 26 in association with the protests on Republic Day.

The court, while releasing the petition, also perceived that it seemed to be a ‘publicity’ interest lawsuit. The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the requirements of farmer unions to abolish three farm reform laws faded into chaos on the streets of Delhi as thousands of protesters burst through barriers, confronted with the police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.