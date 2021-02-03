State government allows colleges to resume classes with 50% attendance

Maharashtra state government has decided to allow colleges to resume classes with 50% attendance. Colleges in the state can resume classes with 50% attendance from February 15. This was announced by Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s higher and technical education minister.

The state government has also decided to relax the 75% compulsory attendance criteria for the current academic year.

“We have decided to restart colleges and universities in the state from February 15. The colleges can conduct physical classes with 50% students in a class”, said Samant .

Maharashtra’s state higher and technical education minister has instructed colleges authorities to strictly ensure Covid-19 preventative measures.