The Helix; Amazon’s new building in stunning design

Amazon unveiled designs for its new Arlington, Virginia-based outpost and it features a very wild-looking tower called the ‘Helix’. It’s a 350ft structure that’s covered with trees and plants running around like green ribbons. The building is named ‘The Helix’, which represents the form. Here the company aims to create a variety of working conditions for its employees. The public is also allowed to visit on weekends.

Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle is also built differently. The three spherical glass spheres are the main attraction of the place. Here, too, the greenery is provided with plants and trees. The new building in Virginia also features a design full of glass and greenery. The Helix, in case you are wondering, is just a proposal for now and it’ll need some local approval before the construction can begin. The building and surrounding campus were designed by the architecture firm NBBJ.