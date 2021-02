Dubai International Airport closes forecourt area at Terminal 3. Airport officials have asked those coming to T3 to receive guests and families to use the car park or wallet services for arrivals.

“At DXB, we always work to improve the customer experience. From today, the forecourt area on the T3 will be for approved vehicles only. If you come to DXB to receive friends or family, use the main car parking or VIP wallet service,” Dubai International said in a tweet on Tuesday.