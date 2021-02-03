WhatsApp with new update: Customers can now hide their mobile number and use WhatsApp….

Here’s some good news for WhatsApp users. WhatsApp users can now use WhatsApp by hiding their WhatsApp numbers. But this can only be done with the help of a third party application. There are many such third party apps available in the Play Store. But those who use such applications should use them only after making sure that it is secure or not.

WhatsApp is now bringing new updates to its customers. WhatsApp customers now have the option of Disappearing Message. But now when you chat with a friend, if you enable those chats Disappearing Message, after 7 days all those messages will disappear. It will be deleted after 7 days including media files. You can enable or disable the Dispersing message.