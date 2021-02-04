Airline announces new international flight service from Indian city

An European airline has announced a new international flight service from an Indian city. Aeroflot, the Russian based air carrier has announced new service from Delhi to Russia. Aeroflot announced a twice-weekly flight services between Delhi and Moscow from February 14.

The air carrier will use 293-seater Airbus 333 aircraft in three-class configuration — business, premium economy, and economy — to operate these services. The flights will depart every Monday and Saturday from Delhi to Moscow.

“We are excited to resume our (twice) weekly flight from Delhi to Moscow under the air bubble agreement. These flights are a positive step forward after COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions,” said Andrei Alimov, General Manager for India, Aeroflot.