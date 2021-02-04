Another country designated Pakistan based Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist group

Canada has designated the Pakistan-based terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist group. Canadian government has added 13 new groups to the terrorist list. The decision was taken by Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness department in the country.

“HM has launched attacks on Indian security forces, politicians, military targets and critical infrastructure within the newly formed territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. HM’s tactics include using assassinations and armed assault. The group has also abducted and killed police officers and informants”, said the statement issued by the Canadian government.

Also Read: Country blocks all social media platforms

73 organizations has been included in the list. It includes several organizations based in Pakistan that are engaged against India. The list includes Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. Also listed are Khalistani groups Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation, as well as Indian Mujahideen.