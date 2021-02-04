Bahrain reports 553 new coronavirus cases

553 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain has rised to 104,792. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

242 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has thus climbed to 99,527. No new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll is firm at 376.

Also Read: Recovery rate reaches 94.2% in Oman

At present there are 4,889 active cases in the country. In this, 4859 are stable and 30 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.