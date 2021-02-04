Covid 19; Qatar imposes four-tier plan to curb coronavirus

Qatar plans to reimpose a four-tier plan of Covid-19 restrictions depending on the scope of the virus spread in the country.

This was announced by Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation in a joint press conference by the senior officials from MoPH, MoI, and MoCI telecast on Qatar Television.

Dr. Khal announced that there has been a significant rise in Covid infections and daily hospital admissions in Qatar, which could be an early sign of a possible second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Explaining the four-tier plan, Dr. Al Khal said first constraints are imposed on high-risk activities and at the second level restrictions are on medium-risk activities, followed by more restrictions in the third level if the numbers go up with the ultimate level plan being complete closure.

It was decided to execute most of the restrictions from the second level of the plan, with some exclusions. It was further stated that the ministry utilizes six indicators to measure the amount of virus’s spread and to make appropriate decisions, the overall rate of positive daily examinations, the percentage of positive screening in randomized surveys, number of daily critical cases admitted to intensive care units, a 14-day collective incidence rate per 100,000 and reproductive number (Rt).