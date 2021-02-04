Covid-19 Update: 297 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 303 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has reached at 369,248.

297 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has reached at 360,697. 3 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 6389.

Also Read: Gulf country imposes severe restrictions

At present there are 2162 active cases in the country. In this 395 are critical cases under intensive care. Riyadh registered the highest single-day cases with 126 new infections. The recovery rate has reached at 97.7% and the fatality rate is at 1.7%.