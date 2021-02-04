Covid-19 Updates: 3249 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 3249 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 316,875. 3904 new recoveries were also reported. The total recoveries has surged to 293,180. 10 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 888.

At present there are 22,807 active cases in UAE. The ministry has conducted 156,472 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now, over 26.2 million Covid-19 tests has been conducted in UAE.

Dubai’s Global Village has announced the suspension of shows and street entertainment effective February 3 “until further notice”. Fireworks are also cancelled for the next two weekends.