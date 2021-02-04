Covid: In India, 12,899 people were diagnosed with the disease in 24 hours….

New Delhi: Covid has been confirmed for 12,899 people in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. 17,824 people became ill. Within 24 hours, 107 deaths were confirmed by Covid. There are currently 1,55,025 people in treatment in the country. 1,54,703 people died of Covid infection.

A total of 1,07,90,183 people were affected by Covid in the country. Of these, 1,04,80,455 have been cured so far. The Ministry of Health said 44,49,552 people had been vaccinated with the covid vaccine in the country. In the last 24 hours, about half of the Covid victims in the country are in Kerala.