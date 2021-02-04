Dubai with a plan to get investors to start ventures faster with a single click….

Dubai: One-click licenses are now available to investors in Dubai. Dubai offers investors the opportunity to complete their steps within minutes and start their own ventures.

The ‘Invest in Dubai’ project is about to get licensed by completing several procedures in a single click. It is hoped that this will also help attract more foreign investors ahead of the Expo, which starts in October.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the project at a meeting of the Dubai Executive Committee. Dubai offers a great opportunity for international entrepreneurs facing financial challenges in the Covid situation.

The infrastructure is being prepared using the latest technologies. It has the willpower and strong economy to survive any challenge. The simple procedures, geographical features, travel facilities, ports and storage facilities would provide more opportunities for investors in the international market.