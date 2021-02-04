Explosion; Four Tunisian military personnel killed.

Four Tunisian military personnel were killed on Wednesday after their vehicle hit an explosive material in a mountainous area, a defense official said. The explosion took place in Tunisia’s western area of Jebel Mghila, spokesman for the Tunisian Defense Ministry Mohammed Zikri said.

The four died after they had endured serious injuries caused by the blast. The official said the explosion happened while the four were seeking “terrorists” – a term used in Tunisia to refer to Islamist militants. In recent years, Tunisia has seen a series of militant attacks, most of them claimed by the Islamic State extremist group. In March last year, one police officer was killed when two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the US embassy in the capital, Tunis.

In March 2015, 21 tourists and a police officer were killed when gunmen struck the Bardo Museum in Tunis. Three months later, 38 tourists, mostly Britons, were killed in an attack at a hotel in Tunisia’s coastal city of Sousse.