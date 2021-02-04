Forex Market: Indian rupee settles flat against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended flat against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened flat at 72.94 per dollar against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee oscillated between 72.89 to 72.96. The Indian rupee ended flat at 72.96 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled trading at 72.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday also.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged to 91.198.