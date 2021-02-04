Found guilty of offering a bribe to a Dubai Police, 3 men jailed.

The Dubai Criminal Court has convicted a man of Asian origin to two years in prison and imposed a fine of Dh200,000 after he was found guilty of offering a bribe to a Dubai Police officer. The court has given a similar sentence to two other persons, who are the friends of the main accused and had cooperated with him in criminal activity.

The incident had happened in June 2020, when the accused was arrested for stealing. He was taken to Al Refaa police station, where he tried to bribe a Dubai Police officer Dh100,000 if he would release him.

The officer asked the main accused to offer a bribe of a similar amount to another officer at the police station. He accepted the offer and asked his two friends to arrange the cash for the officers. However, the trio was captured red-handed, when they had tried to bribe the officials.

Later, the Dubai Criminal Court found them guilty and handed down a two-year jail term and also ordered a fine of Dh200,000 each.